22 July 2022 11:15

Kazakh capital to host first-ever ATP Tour 500 tournament in October

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan’s capital city, will play host to its first-ever ATP Tour 500 tournament on 1–9 October 2022, following a decision by the ATP to relocate the China Open from Beijing, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

The ATP 500, which is the third-highest tier of men’s tennis tournament after the Grand Slams and the ATP Masters 1000, will take place at the National Tennis Centre in Nur-Sultan, which has 24 all-weather courts in a park setting with picturesque views of the Esil River.

«I am delighted that the ATP has entrusted Kazakhstan with the privilege of hosting this prestigious international tennis event. The ATP’s decision to approach us as the priority candidate to host an ATP Tour 500 tournament further affirms that we chose the right strategy in using global best practices to develop tennis in Kazakhstan», said Bulat Utemuratov, President of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation and Vice-President of the International Tennis Federation.

The Tour’s high-profile status means that the Astana Open can expect a strong roster of participants, including some of the world’s top ten players.