    Kazakh capital to host Eurasian Book Fair-2023

    19 April 2023, 08:37

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The VI Eurasian Book Fair-2023 will take place on April 19-23 with the support of the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry in Astana, Kazinform cites the Ministry’s press service.

    The Eurasian Book Fair is the largest cultural events bringing together publishers, bookshops, and printing industry representatives.

    The guests will have a chance take part in various master classes and autograph signing sessions.

    The Best Book of the Year nominees will be selected at the fair.

    The opening ceremony will be staged on April 19 at the EXPO Hall.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

