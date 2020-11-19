Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh capital to host Donors' Forum

Kudrenok Tatyana
19 November 2020, 12:21
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, will host the Donors’ Forum on November 26. The event will take place within the framework of the IX Kazakhstan Civil Forum and the Civil Society Week in online format, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The Donors’ Forum is a dialogue platform uniting the largest philanthropists, leaders of the corporate social responsibility in Kazakhstan and representatives of international donor organizations operating in Kazakhstan.

The Donors’ Forum seeks to create favorable atmosphere for donor and charitable activity in the country and unlock the potential of the civil society.

Participants of the upcoming forum are expected to discuss Kazakhstan’s experience in donor activity, the best practice of social policy of domestic and international companies, the problems of philanthropy and international cooperation and many other issues.

The event is organized by the Civil Initiatives Support Center with the support of the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


