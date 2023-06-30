Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 441.11 eur/kzt 485.4

    rub/kzt 4.88 cny/kzt 61.26
Weather:
Astana+30+32℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    Kazakh capital to host Book Festival

    30 June 2023, 20:51

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Bookfairs, book exchange and entertainment programs for children, presentations of books, autograph sessions will be held as part of the large Book Festival, Kitap Fest, Kazinform reports.

    Meetings with well-known writers and bloggers such as Unzila Mynbai, Ularbek Nurgalym, Miras Asan, Perizat Myrzakhmet and others will be held there.

    Bookfairs, over 30 book stores, publishing houses, and online shops will offer special discounts for guests.

    Besides, various seminars and lectures, demonstrations of rare books, quests, master classes, games will take place.

    Auylga kitap campaign will be held as part of the festival to donate books to rural libraries of Kazakhstan.

    Kitap Fest held since 2014 is the first republican book festival of Kazakhstan. For the past 9 years it became a prestigious and large platform for writers’ meetings and a family holiday. Over 300 books with the participation of distinguished Kazakhstani authors and publishers were presented within the festival.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Astana Culture Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Shakarim Kudaiberdiuly’s 165th anniversary celebrations kick off in Abai region
    Astana Ballet Gala: 10 years on stage!
    Beloved Kazakh outdoor game makes its return to streets of Astana
    Popular
    1 Death toll in Kenya from starvation cult climbs to 372
    2 Main library of Spain replenished with works of Kazakh literature
    3 Head of State extends Bastille Day congratulations to French President
    4 July 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 Kazakh singer Sherkhan Arystan wins grand prix of children’s music contest Vitebsk