Kazakh capital to host Book Festival

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Bookfairs, book exchange and entertainment programs for children, presentations of books, autograph sessions will be held as part of the large Book Festival, Kitap Fest, Kazinform reports.

Meetings with well-known writers and bloggers such as Unzila Mynbai, Ularbek Nurgalym, Miras Asan, Perizat Myrzakhmet and others will be held there.

Bookfairs, over 30 book stores, publishing houses, and online shops will offer special discounts for guests.

Besides, various seminars and lectures, demonstrations of rare books, quests, master classes, games will take place.

Auylga kitap campaign will be held as part of the festival to donate books to rural libraries of Kazakhstan.

Kitap Fest held since 2014 is the first republican book festival of Kazakhstan. For the past 9 years it became a prestigious and large platform for writers’ meetings and a family holiday. Over 300 books with the participation of distinguished Kazakhstani authors and publishers were presented within the festival.