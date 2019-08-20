Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture

Kazakh capital to host Book Festival 2019

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
20 August 2019, 10:00
Kazakh capital to host Book Festival 2019

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM KITAP FEST 2019 Book Festival will take place on August 25 in the capital of Kazakhstan, Nur-Sultan, Yelorda reports.

It is organized by BAURZHAN Private Foundation, ABAYbooks Publishing House with support of Astana Jastary (Astana Youth) organization.

The book festival is called to promote the reader’s culture, build the integrated platform for writers and their readers, and stir children and youth interest in books.

Annually the festival brings together thousands of book lovers, talented authors, successful bloggers, and public figures. For the past five years above 130 books were presented, about 20,000 were donated; more than 70 book shops attended the events.

A book fair, an exhibition of rare pictures, a show program for children and a book exchange will be held as part of the festival.

Culture   Events   Exhibition   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital