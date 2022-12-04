Kazakh capital to host ASTANA OPEN speed skating championship

4 December 2022, 14:42

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Astana’s Alau Ice Palace will play a host to the first ASTANA OPEN speed skating championship, dated to the World Ice Skating Day, the city administration’s official website reads.

According to the organizers, this year it will bring together speed skaters from Kostanay, Petropavlovsk, Khromtau and Almaty cities. 130 applications were submitted so far.

Entrance is free of charge.

Photo: gov.kz