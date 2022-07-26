Go to the main site
    • Kazakh capital to host Asian Judo Championships

    26 July 2022 15:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Asian Men's and Women's Judo Championships 2022 will take place at the Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Martial Arts Palace in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the administration office of the city.

    Around 400 judokas from 30 Asian countries are to vie in individual and mix team events at the tournament from 4 August through 7 August.

    The country played host to the 2015 World Judo Championships in Astana as well as the 2019 Cadet Junior World Championships.


    Photo: olympic.kz
    #Sport #Kazakhstan #Nur-Sultan
