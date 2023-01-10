Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

Kazakh capital to host 73rd session of WHO Regional Committee for Europe

10 January 2023, 12:29
Kazakh capital to host 73rd session of WHO Regional Committee for Europe

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Astana will host the 73rd session of the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Committee for Europe on October 24-26 this year,» Kazakh Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat told at today’s board meeting of the ministry.

The session will be dated to the 75th anniversary of the WHO, the 45th anniversary of the Alma-Ata Declaration, and the 5th anniversary of the Astana Declaration on primary health care.


Related news
Kazakhstan to revise over 250 diagnosis and treatment protocols
Number of new COVID-19 cases slightly down in Kazakhstan
202 people contract COVID-19 in Kazakhstan
Теги:
Astana   WHO   Healthcare  
Read also
Kazakhstan, Czech Republic celebrate 30th anniv of diplomatic relations
WHO special commission to examine Kazakhstan’s COVID QazVac vaccine
Astana welcomes Kazakhstan Athletics Indoor Championships
Flights delayed by winter weather at Astana international airport
Kazakhstan to revise over 250 diagnosis and treatment protocols
Over 10 mln in Kazakhstan vaccinated against COVID-19
Swiss health association warns of crisis in hospital emergency rooms
40 flu cases recorded in Atyrau region
News Partner
Popular
1 3 killed, 1 injured after explosion in 16-storey apartment block in Karaganda
2 Kazakhstan names new Deputy Foreign Minister
3 Condition of man who fell from 8th-floor balcony in Karaganda moderately severe, doctors say
4 Severe frosts to persist in Kazakhstan Jan 11
5 President appoints ambassadors to Spain, RSA, and Norway

News