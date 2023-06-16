Kazakh capital to host 20th Int’l high-level meeting on Syria

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On June 20-21, 2022, Astana will host the 20th International High-Level Meeting on Syria in the Astana format, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Delegations from guarantor countries Russia, Türkiye and Iran as well as the representatives of the Government of Syria and the Syrian opposition will take part in the talks. Representatives of the UN, Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq are expected to arrive as observers.

The agenda will include changing of regional situation around Syria, efforts on comprehensive settlement in Syria and the situation «on the ground», counter terrorism issues, confidence-building measures, in particular, release of hostages and search for missing persons, humanitarian situation in Syria, mobilization of efforts of the international community in order to promote for the post conflict recovery of Syria, and the creation of conditions for the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland.

On the first day, quadrilateral consultations of deputy foreign ministers of Iran, Russia, Syria and Türkiye are expected to be held to discuss the progress of work on the draft Roadmap for the normalization of relations between Syria and Türkiye, as well as bilateral and trilateral consultations of the participating countries of the Astana process.

On the second day, it is planned to continue consultations, hold a plenary session and a press conference.

In addition, as part of the negotiations, a regular meeting of the Working Group on forcibly detained persons/hostages, transfer of the bodies of the dead and a search for missing persons is set to be held with the participation of representatives of guarantor countries, the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross.