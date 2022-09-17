Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh capital to host 2022-2023 FIDE Women’s Grand Prix Series
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On Sunday, September 18th, the capital of Kazakhstan will host the first event of the 2022-2023 FIDE Women’s Grand Prix Series.

The tournament will bring together 12 best female chess players of the world in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform learned from the Kazakhstan Chess Federation.

Bibisara Assaubayeva will represent Kazakhstan in Women Grand Prix-2022 (WGP) series. Another Kazakhstani chess player, leader of the national team Zhanssaya Abdumalik also entered the list of participants as per the tournament’s official regulations and international rankings.

The list of participants with their starting numbers is as following:

1. GM Aleksandra Goryachkina (2579 - FIDE)

2. GM Kateryna Lagno (2547 - FIDE)

3. IM/WGM Alina Kashlinskaya (2491 - Poland)

4. IM/WGM Bibisara Assaubayeva (2443 - Kazakhstan)

5. GM Tan Zhongyi (2525 - China)

6. WGM Dinara Wagner (2358 - Germany)

7. WGM/IM Elisabeth Paehtz (2477 - Germany)

8. WGM Zhu Jiner (2464 - China)

9. GM Zhansaya Abdumalik (2503 - Kazakhstan)

10. GM Alexandra Kosteniuk (2521 - FIDE)

11. IM/WGM Vaishali R (2449 - India)

12. IM/WGM Polina Shuvalova (2510 - FIDE)

As per the tournament results, those scoring the most in the WGP series qualify for the FIDE Women's Candidates Tournament.

The 1st round draw:

GM Goryachkina Aleksandra (2579)FID - IM Shuvalova Polina (2510)FID

GM Lagno Kateryna (2547) FID - GM Vaishali Rameshbabu (2586) IND

IM Kashlinskaya Alina (2504) POL - GM Kosteniuk Alexandra 2521 FID

IM Assaubayeva Bibisara (2439) KAZ - GM Abdumalik Zhansaya (2495) KAZ

GM Tan Zhongyi 2525 CHN - WGM Zhu Jiner 2464 CHN

WGM Wagner Dinara 2341 GER - IM Paehtz Elisabeth 2484 GER

The first event will begin September 18, at 03:00pm. All those willing may attend the tournament at building of the Astana International Financial Centre at Mangilik El 55/18, block 3.3. The tournament will be aired on the FIDE and chess.com websites as well as on the Youtube channel of the FIDE.


