Kazakh capital to hold Int’l Greco-Roman Wrestling Tournament

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh capital will play a host to the Olympic champion Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov International Memorial Greco-Roman Wrestling Tournament, the National Olympic Committee’s press service reports.

Over 300 wrestlers from all over Kazakhstan applied for the tournament. It is expected to bring together young athletes from the CIS member states, namely, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Iran.

The U20 tournament will be held between May 3 and 5 at the Ushkempirov Wrestling Arena under the UWW requirements. Those gathered will vie for top honors in the 55, 60,63,67,72,77,82,87,97 and 130 kg weight categories.