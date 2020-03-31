Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh capital to halt all regular and evacuation flights

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
31 March 2020, 10:56
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Nur-Sultan city Airport will suspend all regular and evacuation flights since April 1.

Starting from 00:00 April 1 the Airport at Kazakh capital city will halt international regular passenger flights and evacuation flights amid the global coronavirus spread concerns, its press service reports.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan confirmed today 17 more coronavirus cases. 2 of them were detected in Nur-Sultan, 6 in Almaty, 3 in Kyzylorda region, 1 in Atyrau region, 1 in Aktobe region, 1 in North Kazakhstan. As a result the country’s coronavirus tally rose to 325.


