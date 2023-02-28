Go to the main site
    Kazakh capital to generate 55,000 jobs

    28 February 2023, 12:55

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Next year the Kazakh capital targets to employ over 24,000 people, including 16,500 young people,» deputy director of the employment center of the Astana akimat Sabit Zhamanbayev said at today’s online press briefing.

    He said it is planned to create over 55,000 new jobs, including 10,300 jobs as part of the national projects.

    The job board currently offers 4,306 vacancies.

    He said wage rates of those taking part in the Youth practical training, First job, and Contract of generations projects grew by 30 Monthly Calculation Index. The amount of grants for the realization of new business ideas for youth and socially vulnerable groups increased by 400 MCI up to 1.2 million tenge.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Astana Youth of Kazakhstan Employment
