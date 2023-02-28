Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Astana

Kazakh capital to generate 55,000 jobs

28 February 2023, 12:55
Kazakh capital to generate 55,000 jobs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Next year the Kazakh capital targets to employ over 24,000 people, including 16,500 young people,» deputy director of the employment center of the Astana akimat Sabit Zhamanbayev said at today’s online press briefing.

He said it is planned to create over 55,000 new jobs, including 10,300 jobs as part of the national projects.

The job board currently offers 4,306 vacancies.

He said wage rates of those taking part in the Youth practical training, First job, and Contract of generations projects grew by 30 Monthly Calculation Index. The amount of grants for the realization of new business ideas for youth and socially vulnerable groups increased by 400 MCI up to 1.2 million tenge.


Related news
Turkestan rgn to complete construction of sulphur acid plant by late 2025
Теги:
Read also
Warm spell forecast in Astana on Nauryz holiday
Astana Opera: A dedication to the steppe genius
Military rescues child fallen through ice in Kazakh capital
Astana, Almaty mayors vote in early parliamentary elections
Astana unveils square named in honor of Queen Elizabeth II
Winners of 3rd Annual IAC Central Asia Vis Pre-Moot Competition awarded in Astana
Kazakhstan to host 73rd session of WHO Regional Committee for Europe
Astana-Kokshetau road reopens
News Partner
Popular
1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
4 March 22. Today’s Birthdays
5 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open

News