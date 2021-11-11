Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Economy

    Kazakh capital to fulfill 2 large investment projects soon

    11 November 2021, 20:36

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakh capital will fulfill two large investment projects worth USD 18 bln soon,» deputy head of the economy and budget planning department Aizhan Tugelbayeva said.

    She added that some 1,000 new jobs will be created.

    As earlier reported, KZT 731 bln of investments were attracted to the city that is KZT 5.3 bln more as compared to 2020. It is projected to attract some KZT 4.3 bln of investments by 2024. Gross regional product for the first six months of 2021 made KZT 3 tn 211 bln that is 5% more against 2020. She resumed that the share of regions in the GDP hit 10. It is planned to provide annual GDP growth on an average up to 4% to hit KZT 10.4 tn by 2024.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Akimat Government of Kazakhstan Economy Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Closer look at key trends shaping Kazakhstan's investment climate
    Head of State Tokayev, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa meet
    Heads of Government of EAEU countries attend ‘Eurasia – our home’ int’l exhibition in Sochi
    IMF Managing Director shares insights on cooperation with Kazakhstan and global economic outlook
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays