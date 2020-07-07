Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    Kazakh capital to extend bed capacity to fight COVID-19

    7 July 2020, 16:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Extra beds will be unrolled for coronavirus patients in case of worsening of health situation,» Nur-Sultan Mayor Altai Kulginov said.

    Pursuant to the President’s task the beds capacity will be increased. Notably, a perinatal center opened for pregnant women diagnosed with coronavirus. 240 beds appeared at the scientific national medical centre, including 40 at intensive care unit. Above 60 beds were opened at the scientific cardiac centre for critically ill patients. Ramada Plaza Hotel is set to accommodate 500 patients.

    The number of coronavirus cases in the capital city rose to 5,984, 54% of them recovered,61 died.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    3 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year