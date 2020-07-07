Kazakh capital to extend bed capacity to fight COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Extra beds will be unrolled for coronavirus patients in case of worsening of health situation,» Nur-Sultan Mayor Altai Kulginov said.

Pursuant to the President’s task the beds capacity will be increased. Notably, a perinatal center opened for pregnant women diagnosed with coronavirus. 240 beds appeared at the scientific national medical centre, including 40 at intensive care unit. Above 60 beds were opened at the scientific cardiac centre for critically ill patients. Ramada Plaza Hotel is set to accommodate 500 patients.

The number of coronavirus cases in the capital city rose to 5,984, 54% of them recovered,61 died.