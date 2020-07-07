Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

Kazakh capital to extend bed capacity to fight COVID-19

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 July 2020, 16:00
Kazakh capital to extend bed capacity to fight COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Extra beds will be unrolled for coronavirus patients in case of worsening of health situation,» Nur-Sultan Mayor Altai Kulginov said.

Pursuant to the President’s task the beds capacity will be increased. Notably, a perinatal center opened for pregnant women diagnosed with coronavirus. 240 beds appeared at the scientific national medical centre, including 40 at intensive care unit. Above 60 beds were opened at the scientific cardiac centre for critically ill patients. Ramada Plaza Hotel is set to accommodate 500 patients.

The number of coronavirus cases in the capital city rose to 5,984, 54% of them recovered,61 died.


Coronavirus   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Flame for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lit in Liangzhu culture site
Flame for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lit in Liangzhu culture site