Kazakh capital to enjoy Winter’s Musical Palette

25 November 2022, 22:25

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At Astana Opera, the first winter month is traditionally rich in exciting events. As part of those, brilliant artists of the capital’s opera house, famous Kazakh and foreign musicians and creative teams, as well as talented young performers will take the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall stage.

Thus, on December 22, listeners will have the opportunity to appreciate the special beauty of the tenor voice. The performers will dedicate the concert Viva il Tenore! to the 100th anniversary of the outstanding opera singer, People’s Artist of the Kazakh SSR Baigali Dossymzhanov, the Astana Opera’s official website reads.

This evening, young tenors, the opera house’s soloist Artur Gabdiyev, Narul Toikenov and the Astana Opera International Opera Academy attendee Alikhan Zeinolla, will present their work to high art aficionados. Concertmasters Zaru Zhazykbayeva, Gulshan Konusheva will perform together with the artists. The program includes famous opera arias, duets and trios, art songs, Neapolitan songs, Kazakh folk songs and vocal works by national composers.

It is worth noting that the diverse concert repertoire of the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall is very popular with the capital’s audience. Viewers enjoy attending exciting concerts and spectacular opera performances.

«Everyone in our family loves to come to Astana Opera, from the oldest to the youngest. My husband and I regularly attend the concerts of the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall to enjoy the music, recharge with positive energy and laugh at the comic performances of the opera buffa. My mother and aunt have become fans of art song evenings and always follow the repertoire. I would also like to emphasize interesting, educational children’s programs, where children have an opportunity to get acquainted with classical music. In the interactive part, the hosts always manage to engage the children in what is happening, my daughters readily answer, carefully watch the artists’ performances and then always ask: «Mom, when will we come here again?», Almagul Zhaksybayeva, a resident of Astana, shared.

This time, the concert Geniuses of the Ages: Beethoven. Shostakovich from the Season of Quartet Music series will open the program of the month. On December 1, different casts of instrumentalists of the Astana Opera Orchestra will perform at the festival of string quartets - Talshyn Keshilbayeva (first violin), Maruzat Sergazykyzy (second violin), Akezhan Dotayev (viola), Bekarys Nauryzbayev (cello) and Anel Shakirova (first violin), Aiya Gabbasova (second violin), Akhmet Sultanov (viola), Kurvanzhan Akhatov (cello). The head of the festival – the principal first violin of the opera house’s symphony orchestra, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Bagdat Abilkhanov set the goal of the project to popularize chamber music and discover new names of musicians of the classical genre.

On December 4, there will be a theatrical choral performance Tal Besikten – Zher Besikke... by the Chamber Choir of the Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev State Academic Philharmonic under the direction of the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Gulmira Kuttybadamova.

On December 7, the concert Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart from the Music by Candlelight series will be dedicated to the great composer’s chamber-instrumental works. Violin sonatas by the Austrian classical music genius will be performed in the nuanced interpretation of the famous Kazakh violinist Bagdat Abilkhanov and pianist Saltanat Abilkhanova.

On December 11, a concert in the Kazakh language Diversity of Musical Voices from the Trip to the Opera House series will be offered to the youngest theatregoers’ attention. The children will get acquainted with different types of operatic voices, from soprano to bass, and the opera soloists, the choir of the Astana Opera Children’s Studio and musicologist Tolegen Nazarbekov will help them in this. Piano – the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Raushan Beskembirova, head of the children’s choir – Altynganym Akhmetova.

As part of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Canada, a concert From Canada to Kazakhstan will be held on December 13. The Canadian pianist and composer David Braid will be the guest in the musical evening of the Gaziza Zhubanova State String Quartet under the leadership of the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Yernar Myntayev. A significant event of the concert will be a series of premieres: David Braid’s piano quintets will be performed for the first time in Kazakhstan, and in addition, there will be a world premiere of a string quartet written by the Canadian composer specifically for the Gaziza Zhubanova State String Quartet.

The concert Christmas with the Viennese Classics performed by the renowned pianist Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Timur Urmancheyev, violinist Maksat Jussupov and cellist Murat Narbekov will create the pre-holiday mood among the public. On December 15, the instrumentalists will present Beethoven’s Piano Trio No. 4 in B flat major «Gassenhauer». Mozart’s Piano Quartet No. 1 in G minor will be performed by the violist Akbope Mukhamejan together with the quartet’s musicians.

The concert New Year Serpentine will continue the festive theme. On December 30, the opera house’s excellent soloists – the Honoured Workers of Kazakhstan Zhamilya Jarkimbayeva, Margarita Dvoretskaya, Azamat Zheltyrguzov, as well as Assem Sembina, Madina Islamova, Tatyana Vitsinskaya, vocalist Aidana Daniyalova, instrumentalists – flutist Balzhan Saparova, QuiKonTe Ensemble and guitarist Aya Yerken will take the stage with a brilliant program of popular works from classical to contemporary music. These compositions include songs, art songs, instrumental works, as well as arias, duets and fragments from famous operas and operettas. Concertmaster – Raushan Beskembirova.

Photo:astanaopera.kz