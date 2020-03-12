Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh capital to chair IAC

Kudrenok Tatyana
12 March 2020, 20:16
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – The capital of Kazakhstan has been elected as the president of the International Assembly of CIS capitals and big cities (IAC), Kazinform reports.

Nur-Sultan mayor Altai Kulginov’s candidature for the post of the IAC President was unanimously support by members of the Board of the Assembly.

The decision was made at the XXVII session of the Assembly in Moscow. According to the Charter of the organization, Nur-Sultan will chair it for the next four years.

At the onset of the session IAC First Vice President Yuri Mishcheryakov reminded that the organization unites 53 Russian and CIS cities with the population over 56 million people.

«IAC is not just an organization, it’s a platform for exchange of experience. We discuss everything and hold roundtables in the IAC member cities on a regular basis. It is with great pleasure that I participate in the events hosted by Kazakhstan,» he said.

Mishcheryakov assured the Kazakhstani side it will get all the support needed as the chair of the organization.

It was also announced that the IAC next session will take place in Nur-Sultan in early July 2020.


