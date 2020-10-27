Go to the main site
    Kazakh capital to build textile factory through private investments

    27 October 2020, 16:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Construction of a textile factory and a grocery supermarket was debated today at meeting at the Nur-Sultan akimat (administration) with participation of Turkey's Kayatürk Group investors, Instagram account of Nur-Sultan Mayor Altai Kulginov reads.

    As a result permanent working places will be created there.

    But for meetings with investors, the city continues holding investment councils. Social, infrastructure, manufacturing, logistics and other projects are among those approved at the regional investment council. Construction is financed by private investments, the post reads.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

