    Kazakh capital to build some 50 schools in five years to come

    24 December 2019, 22:46

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «About 50 schools will be built in the capital of Kazakhstan in five years to come,» Deputy PM Berdibek Saparbayev said at the meeting with the population of the city.

    He also added that the Government recently approved the 2020-2025 education development program. «Besides, the Parliament debates the draft law on the status of the teachers. One of the goals of the draft law is to eliminate three-shift schooling. To this end, 47 schools will be built in Nur-Sultan over the next five years. 12 schools will be constructed in 2020,» he stressed.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

