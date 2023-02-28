Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.36 eur/kzt 493.48

    rub/kzt 5.99 cny/kzt 67.14
Weather:
Astana-1+1℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    Kazakh capital to build proton beam therapy center

    28 February 2023, 13:37

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Construction of the National Scientific Cancer Treatment Center to provide the proton beam therapy will be complete in Astana in 2023,» Kazakh Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat said at today’s Government meeting.

    The minister added that the proton beam therapy center will be commissioned next year. Construction of the proton accelerator bunker is underway.

    Minister Giniyat also commented on training experts in the sphere of proton therapy. Rare specialists such as radiation therapists, medical physics, and chemists are studying abroad since last year in Israel, Germany, and the Netherlands.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Construction Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan to host 73rd session of WHO Regional Committee for Europe
    Giant baby girl born in Kostanay
    Popular
    1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
    2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
    4 March 22. Today’s Birthdays
    5 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open