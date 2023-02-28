Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

Kazakh capital to build proton beam therapy center

28 February 2023, 13:37
Kazakh capital to build proton beam therapy center

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Construction of the National Scientific Cancer Treatment Center to provide the proton beam therapy will be complete in Astana in 2023,» Kazakh Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat said at today’s Government meeting.

The minister added that the proton beam therapy center will be commissioned next year. Construction of the proton accelerator bunker is underway.

Minister Giniyat also commented on training experts in the sphere of proton therapy. Rare specialists such as radiation therapists, medical physics, and chemists are studying abroad since last year in Israel, Germany, and the Netherlands.


Related news
Kazakhstan to host 73rd session of WHO Regional Committee for Europe
Giant baby girl born in Kostanay
Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstan adds 34 daily cases of COVID-19 cases
Kazakhstan to build 100 sports facilities by 2025
PM Alikhan Smailov, UK Foreign Minister James Cleverly meet in Astana
Italy gives green light to build world's longest suspension bridge
Turkestan rgn to complete construction of sulphur acid plant by late 2025
Energy Council discusses mature oilfields development issues
Over 130 COVID patients staying in hospitals
Kazakhstan’s budget revenues to rise this year
News Partner
Popular
1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
4 March 22. Today’s Birthdays
5 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open

News