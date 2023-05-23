Go to the main site
    Kazakh capital to build new medical facilities this year

    23 May 2023, 12:07

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM This May the Kazakh capital plans to renovate city hospital #3, Kazinform refers to the city healthcare department.

    18 new medical facilities will be built and reconstructed in Astana in 2023-2026 at large as the city population grows year after. Construction of four of them will be publicly funded.

    Besides, seven facilities will be financed by the local budget. Seven medical facilities will be erected as part of the PPP, including construction of obstetrical and clinical units at city hospital #2 and reconstruction of in-patient units at city clinics # 1, 2,3.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

