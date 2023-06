Kazakh capital to build disinfection tunnels

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 10 disinfection tunnels will be built at the places of mass gathering and in the territory of hospitals, the city administration’s press service reports.

At the initiative and with support of the Nur-Sultan city administration (akimat) the first disinfection tunnel was launched at the children’s hospital 3. The medical staff should first go through the tunnel to enter the hospital.