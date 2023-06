NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A 900-seat school and three squares will be built at the Baikonur district of Nur-Sultan city, acting mayor of the district Yerlan Zhaulybayev said.

Currently there are two universities, seven colleges, 19 schools, 14 state-run kindergartens in the district. Notably, a new school designated for 900 pupils opened its doors in the district last year, Yelorda Inform reports.