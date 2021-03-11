Go to the main site
    Kazakh capital to build 16 schools this year

    11 March 2021, 10:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Nur-Sultan Mayor Altai Kulginov surveyed the progress of construction of educational establishments in the capital, the Mayor’s Instagram account reads.

    He visited construction site of a 2,400-seat school at Yessil district (at the intersection of Uly Dala Avenue and Street 39). Besides, similar school is being built in Almaty district (at the intersection of Satpayev and Nazhimedenov Streets). The Mayor stressed the need to equip schools with all necessary equipment, pay great attention to landscape gardening around schools.

    Notably, 16 schools will be constructed this year in Nur-Sutan to create some 40,000 seats. It is more than twofold as compared to 2020 and more than fourfold against 2019. 11 schools were built last year that let decrease the number of three-shift schools from 8 to 4.

    He added that private investments are attracted for construction of schools. Investment councils backed construction of more than 30 private schools. Besides, 50 schools will be constructed as part of the 5-year complex plan.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

