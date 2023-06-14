Kazakh capital to build 150-bed rehabilitation centre

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «The capital city plans to build a 150-bed rehabilitation centre for people with disabilities under the national plan,» deputy head of the Astana employment and social protection department Azamat Ospanov said.

Besides, the construction of a 100-bed psychoneurological centre for disabled people is being considered. These centres are called to help improve the living standards of people with disabilities.

As of today, there are eight NGOs providing special social services to children with special needs in Astana.

Notably, some 5,556 people are provided with special social services in the Kazakh capital at large.