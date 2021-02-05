Go to the main site
    Kazakh capital to build 15 schools in 2021

    5 February 2021, 22:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «15 schools will be built in the capital of Kazakhstan in 2021,» Mayor Altai Kulginov told in an interview with Astana TV.

    «Despite pandemic the capital continues construction of schools. The city faces a problem of three-shift schooling, there are still 8 such schools. Besides, there are 22 schools with an excess of number of pupils. Now the number of three-shift schools decreased twice. In 2019 the city built schools for 6,000 schoolchildren, for 10,000 in 2020. 15 schools are expected to open their doors in 2021 to welcome 40,000 pupils,» the Mayor said.

    He also noted that there are above 48,000 people are waiting in line for housing. 1,100 apartments were built in 2018, 2,209 in 2019, above 7,000 in 2020. This year it is planned to put into operation 10,000 apartments.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

