Kazakh capital to build 13 schools this year

21 February 2023, 14:05
ASTANA. KAZINFORM «24 new secondary schools designed for 88,800 seats will be commissioned in the Kazakh capital as part of the Comfortable School pilot project,» head of the education department of Astana Kasymkhan Sengazyev told a briefing, Kazinform reports.

Construction of 13 schools for 20,300 places will start this year.

He stressed the measures taken will help solve not only the current issues of overcrowded schools but also prevent school shortages in the future.

As earlier reported, it is necessary to put into service 10 schools a year.


