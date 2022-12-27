Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 469.18 eur/kzt 499.07

    rub/kzt 6.8 cny/kzt 67.39
Weather:
Astana-10-12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Education and Science

    Kazakh capital to build 13 new schools

    27 December 2022, 14:38

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana city Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek revealed that 13 new schools will open their doors next year, Kazinform reports.

    The Mayor surveyed the progress of the construction of new educational establishments. 9 more schools will open their doors over this academic year, his Instagram account reads.

    13 new secondary schools will be built in 2023. He noted the city started building big schools for 4,000 pupils which helps reduce the school shortage. Planning and design of 25 schools for 100,000 seats are underway pursuant to the President’s task within the Comfortable School project. The construction of new schools will start next year.

    The Mayor noted that special attention is also paid to kindergartens. For example, a new state kindergarten opened in the Yessil district of the city.

    Photo: instagram.com/jenis_qasymbek

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Astana Construction
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan launch construction of joint ventures
    Construction of new schools in full swing in Atyrau
    Popular
    1 Kazakh President attends informal meeting of CIS Heads of State
    2 Storm alert issued for 7 regions of Kazakhstan
    3 54 injured in blast at paint manufacturing plant in NW Iran
    4 Driver dies in two-truck crash in W Kazakhstan
    5 10 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan last week