    Kazakh capital to build 12 more schools

    27 April 2020, 11:34

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM This year Kazakh capital will build twice as much schools as in 2019, the city administration’s press service reports.

    It is expected to put into service 12 schools in 2020 and to build 12 more schools in 2021 to accommodate more than 20,000 seats.

    The city Mayor, Altai Kulginov, surveyed construction progress of a 1,200-seat school. Its construction will complete in 2021.

    He said that it is crucial to build no less than 10 schools a year to eliminate three-shift schooling.

    50 schools will be constructed under the 5-year complex plan. It will let to teach 120,000 pupils in two shifts.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

