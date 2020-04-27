Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Astana

Kazakh capital to build 12 more schools

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
27 April 2020, 11:34
Kazakh capital to build 12 more schools

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM This year Kazakh capital will build twice as much schools as in 2019, the city administration’s press service reports.

It is expected to put into service 12 schools in 2020 and to build 12 more schools in 2021 to accommodate more than 20,000 seats.

The city Mayor, Altai Kulginov, surveyed construction progress of a 1,200-seat school. Its construction will complete in 2021.

He said that it is crucial to build no less than 10 schools a year to eliminate three-shift schooling.

50 schools will be constructed under the 5-year complex plan. It will let to teach 120,000 pupils in two shifts.


Education    Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays