Kazakh capital to bring together 12 world’s strongest female chess players
19 August 2022 10:53

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The first leg of the FIDE Women’s Grand Prix (WGP) 2022 will take place in Nur-Sultan between September 17 and 30, 2022. It will bring together 12 world’s strongest female chess players, the Facebook account of the Kazakh Chess Federation reads.

As the WGP tournament organizer, the Kazakh Chess Federation has the right to nominate a player. Bibisara Asaubayeva will defend the country’s colors in the first leg at the Women’s Grand Prix 2022.

According to the rules and international ranking of the women’s chess team of Kazakhstan, Zhansaya Abdumalik will also take part in the tournament.


