Kazakh capital to brace for snowstorms, ice slick and low temperatures

25 November 2022, 19:36
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mets issues a weather alert for Astana for this weekend. Rescuers urge all to avoid travelling as snowstorms, ice slick and low air temperatures are forecast, the city official administration’s press service reports.

Air temperature is predicted to drop as low as to -22-24 degrees Celsius during the day and -30-32 degrees in the night on November 26 and 27, Kazhydromet reports.

Due to weather deterioration all are recommended to stay aware of weather alerts, and avoid driving in the snow.


Photo:gov.kz

