Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Kazakh capital to brace for ice slick and ground blizzard Fri

    10 November 2022, 22:27

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A weather warning was issued for 7 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

    The Kazakh capital will brace tomorrow for ice slick and ground blizzard. High wind will sweep though the city.

    It will snow across Akmola, North Kazakhstan regions on Friday with ground blizzard and ice slick predicted in the west, south and east of the region. high wind will roll through the regions.

    Fog will blanket Atyrau, Mangistau regions in the morning and evening.

    Ground blizzard, ice slick and fog will batter Kostanay region.

    Ice slick will form on the roads in Pavlodar region.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Weather in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Fog, ice click and high wind in store for Kazakhstan
    136 weather-related crashes recorded in Almaty
    Storm alert in place in Kazakh capital and 16 regions of Kazakhstan
    Snow storm approaching north of Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
    2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
    3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
    4 November 18. Today's Birthdays
    5 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand