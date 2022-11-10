Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh capital to brace for ice slick and ground blizzard Fri

10 November 2022, 22:27
ASTANA. KAZINFORM A weather warning was issued for 7 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

The Kazakh capital will brace tomorrow for ice slick and ground blizzard. High wind will sweep though the city.

It will snow across Akmola, North Kazakhstan regions on Friday with ground blizzard and ice slick predicted in the west, south and east of the region. high wind will roll through the regions.

Fog will blanket Atyrau, Mangistau regions in the morning and evening.

Ground blizzard, ice slick and fog will batter Kostanay region.

Ice slick will form on the roads in Pavlodar region.


