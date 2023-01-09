Kazakh capital to brace for -30C temperatures

9 January 2023, 15:45

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Following the winter storm, the city has been battling black ice and freezing temperatures. Citizens and guests of the capital are recommended to observe safety measures to avoid injuries, Kazinform cites the official website of the city’s administration office.

According to the National Weather Agency Kazhydromet, a call snap is predicted in the city for the next few days.

Astana is to brace for ice-slick as well as northwesterly, westerly wind at 9-14mps, gusting up to 15-20mps at night on January 9. Temperatures are to plummet to as low as -24-26 degrees Celsius in the nighttime and morning.

The city is to expect the weather with no precipitation on January 10. 3-8mps northwesterly wind is predicted. -30-32 degrees Celsius temperatures are expected.

Light snow is forecast for Astana city at times on January 11. Northwesterly wind is to blow at 3-8mps. Temperatures are to fall to -33-35 degrees Celsius at night and -25-27 degrees Celsius at night.

Up to two thousand road workers and over 1.5 thousand units of machinery have been removing snow in the city starting from morning of January 9.

Over 39 thousand cubic meters or 2,349 truckloads of snow were removed from the city during the night from January 8-9.

Since the beginning of winter, over 1.7 million cubic meters of snow or have been removed from the city.