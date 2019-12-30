Go to the main site
    Kazakh capital to boost affordable housing construction in 2020

    30 December 2019, 16:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Mayor’s Office of Nur-Sultan has shared its plans on construction of affordable housing in 2020, Kazinform reports.

    Thus, the local authorities plan to boost affordable housing construction threefold. As many as 3,500 flats were allocated in 2019. The implementation of the programme «Rental Housing for Youth» will be continued.

    The press service of the Mayor’s Office also informed about the situation with delayed construction projects.

    «In 2019, we have commissioned 10 delayed construction projects which enabled us to solve the problems of 3,500 housing investors. More than 20 projects will be commissioned in 2020 as well,» a press-release reads.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Nur-Sultan
