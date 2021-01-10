Go to the main site
    Kazakh capital takes active part in parliamentary elections

    10 January 2021, 13:46

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM People of Nur-Sultan are taking an active part in the elections to the Majilis and Maslikhats of Kazakhstan. There are 283 election stations in the capital city, Kazinform reports.

    All of stations are equipped with necessary office machines, all sanitary measures are observed, the city administration’s official website reads.

    Polling stations opened at 07:00 a.m. The first voters were presented souvenirs.

    About 1,500 observers from political parties, public associations, etc., monitor the election process.

    The ballot stations are to work until 08:00 p.m.

    Recall that the parliamentary elections to the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Majilis, has kicked off across Kazakhstan earlier this morning. Five political parties are vying for seats in the lower chamber.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Elections Majilis Elections in Kazakhstan Political parties Nur-Sultan
