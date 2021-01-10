Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

Kazakh capital takes active part in parliamentary elections

Автор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
10 January 2021, 13:46
Kazakh capital takes active part in parliamentary elections

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM People of Nur-Sultan are taking an active part in the elections to the Majilis and Maslikhats of Kazakhstan. There are 283 election stations in the capital city, Kazinform reports.

All of stations are equipped with necessary office machines, all sanitary measures are observed, the city administration’s official website reads.

Polling stations opened at 07:00 a.m. The first voters were presented souvenirs.

About 1,500 observers from political parties, public associations, etc., monitor the election process.

The ballot stations are to work until 08:00 p.m.

Recall that the parliamentary elections to the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Majilis, has kicked off across Kazakhstan earlier this morning. Five political parties are vying for seats in the lower chamber.
Elections   Majilis   Elections in Kazakhstan   Political parties   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Kazakh capital to build 150-bed rehabilitation centre
Kazakh capital to build 150-bed rehabilitation centre