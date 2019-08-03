Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Environment

Kazakh capital supports #Birge #TazaQazaqstan campaign

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
3 August 2019, 14:40
Kazakh capital supports #Birge #TazaQazaqstan campaign

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM #Birge #TazaQazaqstan environmental campaign continues countrywide. The Kazakh capital residents led by Mayor Altai Kulginov headed today to Lake Maibalyk to clean up the territory, Kazinform reports.

The campaign has been running for the third week in a row. More than 1,000 Nur-Sultan people joined the event, including civil servants, heads of departments and state bodies, public figures.

As earlier reported, Kazakh PM Askar Mamin launched the #Birge #TazaQazaqstan environmental campaign which brought together more than 1,200 people.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

Environment   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023