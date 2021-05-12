Go to the main site
    Kazakh capital students sweep 9 medals at computer projects contest

    12 May 2021, 13:35

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Daryn republican scientific centre jointly with the Suleyman Demirel University (SDU) held the VIII international contest of computer projects INFOMATRIX-ASIA 2021. The contest was held online, Kazinform reports.

    Students of Nur-Sultan city won 1 gold and 8 bronze medals, the city administration’s official website reads.

    The annual competition has been held since 2013 to bring together the best students in IT and is aimed at upgrading their skills. About 400 students from more than 28 states of the world took part in the event. They competed in three nominations such as computer programing, computer arts and mathematics projects. 13 students represented the Kazakh capital city to pocket 9 medals.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Education Digital Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan
