    Kazakh capital still in «red» zone

    14 December 2020, 14:41

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh capital remains in the «red» zone, the national public healthcare centre of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry of Kazakhstan reports.

    Pavlodar region that was earlier in the «red» zone moved to the «yellow». Almaty, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Akmola and Atyrau regions are in the «yellow» zone. The rest of the regions are in the «green» zone.

    As earlier reported, the «red» zone imposes strict restriction measures. The «yellow» adheres to the ongoing quarantine measures and strengthens control over their observance. The «green» zone is stable, it might ease restriction measures.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

