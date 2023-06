Kazakh capital still in COVID-19 ‘yellow zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM No region remains in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of today, January 3, 2022, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus in Kazakhstan reads.

Kazakh capital is still in the COVID-19 ‘yellow zone’, while the rest of the regions are in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’.