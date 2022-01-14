Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      для ANSA

    Kazakh capital starts older people revaccination with Pfizer

    14 January 2022, 17:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM People aged 60 and older as well as health workers may get a booster jab in the Kazakh capital, the official website of the city administration reports.

    According to the chief state sanitary doctor of Kazakhstan, health workers, people aged 60 and older likely to experience high risk of severe coronavirus are allowed to get boosted with the Pfizer vaccine.

    Notably, Pfizer revaccination is available at the medical facilities only.

    As earlier reported, 31 vaccination sites are in the city as of now. Over 25,800 people received the booster jab in Nur-Sultan as of today.

    The city doctors urge all to get vaccinated as soon as possible to avoid severe COVID-19 and coronavirus-related deaths as the health situation deteriorates.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Nur-Sultan COVID-19 Healthcare Pfizer
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    3 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year