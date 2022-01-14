Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh capital starts older people revaccination with Pfizer

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
14 January 2022, 17:39
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM People aged 60 and older as well as health workers may get a booster jab in the Kazakh capital, the official website of the city administration reports.

According to the chief state sanitary doctor of Kazakhstan, health workers, people aged 60 and older likely to experience high risk of severe coronavirus are allowed to get boosted with the Pfizer vaccine.

Notably, Pfizer revaccination is available at the medical facilities only.

As earlier reported, 31 vaccination sites are in the city as of now. Over 25,800 people received the booster jab in Nur-Sultan as of today.

The city doctors urge all to get vaccinated as soon as possible to avoid severe COVID-19 and coronavirus-related deaths as the health situation deteriorates.


