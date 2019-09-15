Go to the main site
    Kazakh capital starts gas grid construction

    15 September 2019, 11:09

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Gas grid constriction started in Nur-Sultan on September 14. The main trunks will be built by the year-end, the administration’s Instagram account reads.

    First President of Kazakhstan –Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev charged to gasify the capital city. The landmark construction has started today. The first phase should be completed next summer,» Mayor Altai Kulginov said.

    The phase 1will embrace central heating and power plant 1,2,3, Koktal 1,2, Zheleznodorozhnyi settlement, South-East district. As a result, 15,300 households will be gasified. The phase 2 will gasify Michurino, Internatsionalnyi, Kuigenzhar, Telman, Prigorodnyi, Garden Village, Family Village districts.

    Later on Iliinka, Shubar and Ondiris will have an opportunity to be gasified.

    As the project developers said, gasification will let reduce pollutant emissions sixfold and particulate emissions by 35,000 tons.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Construction Oil & Gas Nur-Sultan
