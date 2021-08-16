Kazakh capital sportsmen sweep 8 medals at World Grappling Champs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The United World Wrestling Cadets and Juniors World Grappling Championship came to an end in Russia’s Ufa. It brought together some 150 athletes aged 16-17, 18-20 from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Hungary, Spain, Italy, Kyrgyzstan, Lithuania, Russia, the Philippines, Croatia, Kazakhstan, the city administration’s press service reports.

Alikhan Khabibulla won the 1st place in the 84 kg grappling, cadets category, as well as in the grappling gi. Ruslanali Mukhamadiyev added another gold to the country’s tally in the 130 kg weight category. Alexander Nazarenko took silver in grappling, while Zangar Abzal rounded out top three. Zangar Abzal, Kirill Tkach secured silver in grappling gi, Nurzhan Batyrbekov pocketed bronze. As a result, the Nur-Sultan wrestlers took 3 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze.

It is noteworthy, Kazakhstan ranks 2nd in the official medal standing sweeping 18 gold, 25 silver and 19 bronze medals.